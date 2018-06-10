Man gets 20 years in prison on sex trafficking charges

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Camden County man has been sentenced in a Kansas City federal court to 20 years in prison on sex trafficking charges.

The Kansas City Star reported Joshua Kain Smith pleaded guilty in August to one count of sex trafficking and one count of attempted sex trafficking.

He admitted to abusing and threatening one victim into prostitution, and using threats in an attempt to get a second woman to work as a prostitute.

Federal authorities say Smith said he forced the first victim to have sex with other men for money and threatened to kill her and her family if she left him. They said Smith sexually and physically abused the second woman.