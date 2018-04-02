Man Gets 22 Years in Death of Child

CLAYTON (AP) — Officials sentenced a St. Louis County man to 22 years in prison in the death of a 3-year-old child.

A source reports that 24-year-old Zachary Thomas Cook of Florissant pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder and abuse of a child, resulting in death. Officials said he was sentenced Thursday.

Austin Vietor was the son of Cook's girlfriend. The child died in May 2011. Authorities say Cook became angry because Austin kept running outside into a busy street.

Cook's attorney says Cook brought Austin back inside, shook him and tossed him onto a couch. Police say the child was thrown across the room and onto the floor.