Man gets 25 years for sexual misconduct with girl

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A 48-year-old suburban St. Louis man was ordered to spend a quarter century in prison for sexually attacking a girl.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Paul Bernard Erffmeyer was sentenced Monday in St. Charles County.

Erffmeyer pleaded guilty in April to four counts each of statutory sodomy and possession of child pornography. He also pleaded guilty to single counts of child molestation, incest and tampering with a witness.

Police said Erffmeyer had been living in various area hotels at the time of the mid-2014 crimes.