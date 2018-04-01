Man Gets 25 Years in Beating Death of Friend

CLAYTON, Mo. - A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the beating death of his friend.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 21-year-old Keith Meiners of Overland was convicted of second-degree murder in April and sentenced Monday.

Authorities say Meiners sang the rock song "Ain't No Rest for the Wicked" as he attacked 19-year-old Robert Willman in November 2010. Prosecutors say Meiners was jealous over a girl and lured Williams away from a party, then beat him and stepped on his throat until he stopped breathing.

Willman's body was found more than three months after his death in a conservation area. His hands were tied together behind his back with duct tape.