Man Gets 3 Life Terms

AP-MO--Jogger Attacked-Sentence,0072Man gets 3 life terms for raping Forest Park jogger ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A 33-year-old St. Louis man is sentenced to three consecutive life terms plus 15 years in prison for raping a jogger in Forest Park. Camill Williams was found guilty May second and sentenced yesterday. The crime happened in June of 2003. Investigators say the 32-year-old victim was grabbed from a path and dragged into a wooded area, where she was attacked.