Man gets 3 years for crash that killed pregnant 15-year-old

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to three years in prison for causing the accident that killed a pregnant 15-year-old passenger in his car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 21-year-old Bryan Green pleaded guilty Monday to armed criminal action and second-degree manslaughter.

The accident happened March 6, 2014, when Green's 2007 Acura sped through a stop sign and struck a Ford Focus before hitting a tree. The car split in half, killing Jada Williams, who was in the backseat. She was a high school sophomore. A front-seat passenger was injured but survived.