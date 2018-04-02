Man gets 4 life terms for sex crimes involving children

By: The Associated Press

LIBERTY (AP) - A suburban Kansas City man has been sentenced to four life terms plus 231 years for sexually assaulting young children.

The Kansas City Star reports that 69-year-old Lawrence Browning of Liberty was known by neighborhood kids as "cookie man" because he often gave them treats when they visited.

Browning pleaded guilty in December to eight criminal charges, including statutory sodomy, attempted statutory sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor and possessing child pornography. He was sentenced Friday.

Authorities say the victims were girls ages 5 and 3. The incidents happened in 2013.