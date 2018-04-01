Man Gets 4 years in Prison for Sex Trafficking

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Chicago man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for sex trafficking involving two female victims.

Jamall Brown was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Authorities say Brown advertised the prostitution services on Backpage.com. Brown drove the victims to St. Louis and Denver, where they acted as prostitutes.

St. Louis police were contacted in June, when one of the victims was hospitalized. She told police that Brown assaulted her and broke her nose after she told him that she wanted to stop being a prostitute.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis did not disclose the ages of the victims.