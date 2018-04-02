Man gets 40 years in prison for string of Missouri robberies

CLAYTON (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been ordered to spend four decades in a Missouri prison for a string of armed robberies in 2013 in the St. Louis region.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Joshua Cosby is appealing the sentence he received Wednesday in St. Louis County.

Jurors convicted him in April of counts of robbery, attempted robbery, assault and armed criminal action. The jury acquitted him of two counts, and six others were dismissed.

Authorities say Cosby robbed four people at gunpoint and attempted at least three more armed holdups. Police say his crimes included robbing a gas station, a restaurant, a pizza delivery driver, a discount store and a woman at gunpoint.