Man gets 50 years for killing father with hammer

ST. LOUIS - A suburban St. Louis man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for beating his father to death with a hammer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Laderic McDonald of Richmond Heights was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He will be eligible for parole in 28 1/2 years.

Sixty-seven-year-old Felix McDonald was killed in May 2014 at an apartment building in St. Louis. Court documents say his son attacked him with a hammer and strangled him.

Felix McDonald was found with wires around his neck, along with blunt force injuries to the head. Police found a bloody hammer, Laderic McDonald's bloody identification card and other evidence in a trash can at the father's apartment.