Man gets 60 years for shooting at officer, other crimes

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man with a long criminal history has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for committing 12 more felonies, including assault on a police officer.

District Court Judge David Jones on Friday imposed a sentence twice as long as prosecutors had sought for 28-year-old Cody Gallamore of Republic. Jones said a message has to be sent to the community whenever someone fires at a police officer.

The Springfield News-Leader reports seven of the 12 felonies stemmed from a July 2016 confrontation, when Gallamore fled from a stolen truck and ran through several homes and backyards in a Springfield neighborhood before firing toward the officer, who wasn't hit.

Gallamore was out on bond at the time of the shooting for burglary and other crimes.