Man gets 7 years for hit-and-run death

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A 20-year-old St. Charles County man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a teenager, a crime prosecutors described as a drug deal gone bad.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Robert Bathe of O'Fallon pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. He was sentenced Friday.

The incident happened in July 2013, when Bathe and several teens had arranged to buy marijuana from 17-year-old Tyler Pinner at his home in St. Charles County.

Authorities say they refused to pay Pinner, who hung onto the driver's side of the Ford F-150 pickup and was dragged for several feet. He lost his grip when the truck suddenly turned to the left, Pinner was run over.