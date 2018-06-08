Man Gets 7 Years in Prison for Fatal Accident

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - A 22-year-old Columbia man was sentenced to seven years in prison for a drunken driving accident that killed a woman and left a man in a coma.

Boone County Circuit Judge Christine Carpenter on Monday rejected a request that Spencer Gordon be allowed to enter a 120-day substance abuse treatment program. Instead, she sentenced Gordon to seven years for first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of second-degree assault.

The December 2012 accident killed 24-year-old Michelle Morrow and put 25-year-old Michael Tufts into a coma.

Investigators say Gordon crossed into another lane on a Columbia street and hit a truck driven by Tufts.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the victims' families have sued the club where Gordon was drinking the night of the accident. The lawsuits are pending.