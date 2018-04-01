Man Gets Life for Woman's Fatal Overdose

FARMINGTON - An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison in the drug overdose death of a woman. The sentence on a charge of second-degree murder was handed down Friday for 45-year-old George Myers of Desloge, who was found guilty last October. The victim, 24-year-old Megan Williams of Farmington, died in a Desloge motel room in March of 2004. An autopsy showed she died of acute oxycondone intoxication. Myers gave the woman the drugs but wasn't there when she died. Friends found her dead in the room the next morning.