Man gets life term for fatal robbery set up on Craigslist

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A St. Charles County man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing a man during an encounter set up through an ad on Craigslist.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 23-year-old Peyton Kyle McAnelly of O'Fallon was sentenced Monday for killing 45-year-old Joseph Givens of St. Louis in June 2012.

McAnelly pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March, along with attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

Authorities said McAnelly and Avery Cornuelle placed an ad for a man seeking another man with the intent to rob the person who responded. Cornuelle pleaded guilty to the same crimes and is serving a 25-year sentence.