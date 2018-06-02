Man Gets Prison Time for Defrauding Employer

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man has been sentenced to a nearly eight years in prison for defrauding his former employer for more than $400,000.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old William Lubker was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. He pleaded guilty in September to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. Lubker admitted defrauding Medstaff Locums, a medical staffing company based in Chicago. Prosecutors say Lubker told the company he had placed medical professionals when in fact no placement had occurred.

He would then take portions of the payments made by Medstaff Locums to the phantom employees. Lubker must pay back money derived from the illegal activity. As part of his plea he agreed to forfeit items such as jewelry and a Rolex watch.