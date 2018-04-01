Man gets probation after drunken-driving crash kills woman

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield man who pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter in a fatal drunken-driving crash will not go to prison.

Twenty-one-year-old Dylan Meyer was sentenced Friday to probation for the February 2015 death of 38-year-old Kelly D. Williams in Springfield. Prosecutors say his blood alcohol level after his truck collided with Williams' vehicle was .266 and tests showed the presence of drugs.

A probable cause statement says Meyer's pickup truck was going 95 mph before the crash and Williams' car was nearly split in half by the impact.

The Springfield News-Press reports prosecutors had sought a 10-year prison sentence for Meyer. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson issued a statement calling the probation sentence a "slap on the wrist."

Meyer's public defender declined to comment.