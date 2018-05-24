Man Gets Two Years in Prison for Investment Fraud

By: The Associated Press

ST. PETERS (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man has been sentenced to two years in prison for an investment fraud scheme.

A federal judge on Monday sentenced 47-year-old Michael Kitchen, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud in October.

Authorities say the crimes happened in 2008 and 2009. Kitchen told investors that their money, if placed in a verification of funds transaction, would earn more than 1,000 percent annualized return. Instead, he spent the money on business and personal expenses.

Federal prosecutors say Kitchen took in $500,000 as part of the scheme.