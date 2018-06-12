Man gives false name in DWI arrest

CALLAWAY COUNTY - One man is in jail after allegedly providing a false name to deputies in Callaway County.

Rodney Garnett was pulled over by a deputy with the Callaway County Sheriff's Office for alleged lane violations on State Road TT outside of New Bloomfield early Sunday morning. Garnett gave a false name to police and stated that he had a valid license.

Rodney S. Garnett was eventually identified by police. His license is revoked and he is on parole for Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Revoked.

Garnett has six previous DWI related convictions. His bond is set at $25,000 cash only for being a DWI Chronic Offender and $5,089 in surety bonds.

He is currently being held at the Callaway County Jail.