Man guilty of killing wife with drug-laced Kool-Aid mixture

WINONA (AP) — A southern Missouri man has been convicted of killing his wife by giving her Kool-Aid laced with prescription drugs.

The Missouri attorney general's office says in a news release that jurors found 37-year-old Jason McClurg, of Winona, guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the May 2014 death of 32-year-old Stephanie McClurg.

Court records show he looked up overdose information online and that his first effort to poison her didn't work, so he tried again.

He also was convicted of escaping from the Shannon County jail in Eminence after his arrest. The escape happened when he and other inmates were taken outside to watch a Fourth of July fireworks show. He was captured a couple days later at a camper trailer near his hometown.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13.