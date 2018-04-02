Man guilty of manslaughter in girlfriend's shooting death

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 32-year-old Springfield man was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for death of his girlfriend.

Prosecutors said Jonathan Greer killed his girlfriend, 34-year-old Angie Holbrook, in July 2013. He was charged with second-degree murder but was found guilty Thursday of the lesser charge.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Holbrook was shot during a party at Greer's Springfield home. Greer testified that he was drunk and high when he took a gun out of his pocket and accidentally pulled the trigger.

Greer was also found guilty of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors argued the death was a case of domestic abuse, not an accident.

A witness at the party said an argument between Greer and Holbrook turned physical and after they went to a bedroom, witnesses heard a gunshot.