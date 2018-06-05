Man guilty of sodomizing, strangling baby

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A St. Charles man has been found guilty of sodomizing and strangling his girlfriend's baby.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a jury deliberated for about four hours Thursday before finding 26-year-old Jordan Lafayette Prince guilty of first-degree murder, child abuse and forcible sodomy. He faces life in prison at sentencing on April 30.

The child's mother, 27-year-old Jessica Lynn Howell, was sentenced to 25 years in prison earlier this year after pleading guilty to felony murder and child abuse.

Howell allegedly encouraged Prince to have sexual contact with her 4-month-old daughter in 2012. Ashlynn Lillith Peters was discovered lifeless inside Prince's mobile home and later died of her injuries.

Prince's attorney argued that investigators found no DNA belonging to Prince that was consistent with their theory.