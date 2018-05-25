Man helps Missouri trooper during fight

By: The Associated Press

HIGGINSVILLE (AP) — A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper is crediting a good Samaritan for helping him arrest a man along the side of Interstate 70.

Trooper Beau Ryun tells KOLR-TV he was trying to pat down and handcuff a 22-year-old suspect during a traffic stop near Higginsville on Tuesday when the suspect began resisting. Ryun says he couldn't contact dispatchers for help because his radio stopped working during the struggle.

That's when 38-year-old Charles Barney drove by and noticed the struggle. Barney says he contacted police for backup and stopped to help Ryun hold down the suspect until officers arrived.

The suspect is facing several charges, including assault, attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer and marijuana possession.

Ryun wants to submit Barney's name to be publicly recognized.