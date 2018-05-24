Man hit and killed by bus in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a bus.

The accident happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center in midtown St. Louis. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

The transit agency Metro says the bus route was briefly altered but is back on schedule.