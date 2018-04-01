Man hit by car on Grindstone Parkway

COLUMBIA - Columbia police said a man has been hospitalized with life threatening injuries after a car hit him at 7:26 p.m. Saturday night. On Monday, University Hospital confirmed the man is in critical condition.

Police said 64-year-old Eddie Groff of Columbia was driving on Route AC at Grindstone Parkway when his car broke down.

CPD also said Groff got out of the car to see what was wrong and crossed the road to call for help, and as Groff crossed the roadway, he was hit by a car driven by 48-year-old Ann Devoy of Columbia.

Police said Devoy had been in the passing lane at the time of the accident. Groff was sent to the University Hospital for treatment. CPD said an 11-year-old boy was also in the car when the accident happened.

CPD said Devoy and the boy were uninjured in the crash. Police have not said if any charges have been filed.

[Editor's note: This article has been updated to include the latest information.]