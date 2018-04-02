Man hit, killed by car on Highway 54

FULTON- A man died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 54 near County Road 306 early Sunday morning.

In a press release, the Fulton Police Department said they received a call at 01:36 a.m. reporting a man walking in the roadway. A car struck the man before officers got to the scene.

The car involved in the crash left the scene before the officers got there.

The Fulton Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

"Anyone with information is asked to call the Fulton Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol or their local law enforcement," the news release said.