Man Holds Kids Hostage, Surrenders

By: The Associated Press

FESTUS (AP) - An eastern Missouri man is facing several charges after allegedly pointing a weapon at a restaurant, leading police on a chase and holding two toddlers hostage during a standoff.

Charges filed Friday against 24-year-old Casey Langhans of Crystal City include child kidnapping, burglary and other counts. He is jailed on $250,000 cash-only bond.

The incident began Wednesday night at a restaurant in Festus. Police say Langhans flourished the weapon and drove away. A chase soon began.

The car crashed and the suspect ran. Police later learned the car had been stolen.

The suspect forced his way into an apartment where a woman and her two children were inside. The mother was released first; the kids were set free about 30 minutes later.

Eventually, the suspect surrendered.