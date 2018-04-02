Man hospitalized after being stuck underneath train

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by a train near downtown St. Louis and then getting stuck beneath it.

The St. Louis Fire Department said it happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday on elevated Union Pacific tracks south of downtown. It wasn't clear what the man was doing on the tracks.

Firefighters had to perform a "high-angle rescue" to free the man. The rescue took about an hour. He is listed in stable condition.