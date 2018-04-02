Man in Car Crash Dies Over the Weekend

COOPER COUNTY - A man injured in a car accident Thursday died over the weekend from his injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Geoffrey Henderson, of Bunceton, died Saturday at University Hospital after being life flighted there Thursday.

Officials said Henderson was hit head-on by 82-year-old Jerry McKee on Highway 87 Thursday around 1:30 p.m.

According to authorities, McKee was transported by ambulance to Cooper County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

Officials said Henderson was not wearing a seatbelt.