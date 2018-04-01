Man in critical condition after Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA - A 20-year-old man was killed after sustaining a gunshot wound Saturday night in the 1500 block of Rolling rock Drive.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead today.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.