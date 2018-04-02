Man in custody, 3 police vehicles damaged after chase

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One man is in custody and three police vehicles are damaged after a pursuit ended in a crash in St. Louis.

The chase began around 8 p.m. Tuesday when police were called to an armed robbery at the GameStop store in Jennings. Officers saw a vehicle matching the description of one seen at the robbery. The car fled when officers tried to pull it over.

The chase wasn't long, ending when the car crashed into a utility pole and trash bin in a St. Louis alley. Police recovered a gun, mask and items taken in the robbery. The suspect was not injured.

Three police were damaged when a police car from a St. Louis County municipality struck two St. Louis County police vehicles. No officers were hurt.