Man in custody after morning armed robbery

By: Chris Gothner and Rose Schmidt, KOMU 8 Digital Producers and Michael Lindquist, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - State troopers arrested 43-year-old Glen Lewis after a manhunt Monday morning following an armed robbery in the 2600 block of West Broadway in Columbia.

In a statement from the Columbia Police Department, Officer Latisha Stroer said Lewis was arrested for two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, felonious restraint and leaving the scene of an accident.

Stroer said officers were called to a robbery with a weapon at Broadway Christian Church at 2601 West Broadway at 8:26 a.m.

Columbia Police Department Assistant Chief John Gordon said two female victims were found, one tied up, at the scene on West Broadway.

According to Stroer, one of the women said she was robbed at knifepoint, and her purse, keys, cell phone and vehicle were stolen. The other woman said she was also robbed at knifepoint. Neither were injured.

Gordon said an FBI agent in an unmarked car located the victim's vehicle headed northbound on Highway 63. The suspect exited at the Vandiver Drive exit and re-entered Highway 63 heading southbound.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle where it exited at the Broadway exit. The suspect crashed the victim's car on Rolling Hills Road and Route WW.

Stroer said the man abandoned the car near the Elks Lodge on East Broadway.

CPD said the suspect ran, but state troopers took the man into custody. Troopers caught up with the suspect on Mondavi Court in eastern Columbia just after 10 a.m. He was brought into custody at 10:10 a.m.

Columbia police examined the car the suspect was driving:

.@KOMUnews A Columbia Police officer is processing this car that is believed to belong to the suspect. pic.twitter.com/MSO9I3GVWE — Michael Lindquist (@Lindquist_komu) October 5, 2015

(Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest information.)