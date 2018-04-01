Man in custody for triple shooting on Business Loop

COLUMBIA - One man is under arrest for a shooting that left three people shot and hospitalized this past October.

Detectives identified Lorenzo Ray Shephard as one of the shooters in a shooting near the parking lot of Ruckus Bar and Grill, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Dept.

The report shows detectives engaged in a foot pursuit with Shephard after he ran from officers trying to arrest him.

Shephard faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.