Man in Good Condition After Being Shot in the Creasy Springs Area

COLUMBIA - Late Tuesday afternoon, police were called to the area of Creasy Springs Road and Parkside Drive for reported gun shots. A 22 year old black male was shot three times and ran east screaming for help. The suspect vehicle left the scene heading north on Creasy Springs Road.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver passenger vehicle. There is no suspect information available at this time and no arrests have been made in this case.

The victim is currently at the hospital in good condition after being shot three times, in the arm, hip and back. Officers attempted to interview the victim at the hospital after he received treatment, but he was uncooperative and refused to speak with police.