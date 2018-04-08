Man in Hospital After Saturday Night Shooting
COLUMBIA - A 25 year old man is in a local hospital with a bullet wound to the hip.
Hospital officials called Columbia police Saturday around midnight saying a driver dropped the victim off at the hospital and then left.
Police are not releasing any more names or details, but do say the shooting happened in the Columbia area and is not the result of any downtown fights or incidents.
The victim is in stable condition.
