Man Indicted in Shooting of Boy

On Monday, they charged Neimaus Lawrence with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He's held without bond. Authorities say Lawrence shot and killed Craig Collins Jr. on Oct. 12 while the boy and several other people were on the porch. The victim's relatives say the shooting was in retaliation for their efforts to get drugs out of the neighborhood. Two juveniles are also in custody in connection with the shooting.