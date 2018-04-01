Man Indicted in Toddler's Death

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CLAYTON (AP) - A Jefferson County man is indicted in the death of his girlfriend's toddler son. The indictment from a St. Louis County grand jury accuses 22-year-old Randall Gabler of House Springs of first-degree murder, child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Two-year-old Adin Choi's body was found near a Jefferson County grade school in June. Investigators believe the child was killed at a motel near Lambert Airport, then dumped near the school. In a probable cause statement, a detective says Gabler was a heroin addict who repeatedly struck the child after the boy wet himself and wouldn't stop crying. Gabler was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the grand jury upgraded the charge.