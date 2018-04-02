Man injured after Lee's Summit explosion, dies 2 days later

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — Authorities say a man injured in a suburban Kansas City apartment explosion has died.

Assistant Lee's Summit fire chief Jim Eden says the man died Wednesday. The Kansas City Star reports that the man had been rushed to a hospital after the explosion happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday in Lee's Summit.

The man's name wasn't immediately released.

Eden says the Missouri state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.