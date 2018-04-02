Man Injured in Kansas City House Explosion Dies

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Federal investigators say the Kansas City man who was injured when his house exploded last week has died.

Investigator John Ham says 52-year-old Wiley Mitchell Jr. died Tuesday.

Mitchell lost both legs and an arm when the house exploded last Wednesday in southeast Kansas City.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says a preliminary investigation indicates someone in the house was making illegal fireworks before the explosion.

Another man and two children were treated and released at a hospital after the explosion.

KCTV-TV reports Ham said his team has finished its work at the home and forensic testing is being conducted on items found in the house.