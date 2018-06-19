Man Injured in Rollover Accident on Highway 63

COLUMBIA - First responders took a Lee's Summit man to University Hospital Wednesday night after he was injured in a rollover accident.

The Columbia Police Department said 20-year-old Gregory L. Phipps was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 63 around 11:30 p.m.

Police said that prior to the crash, officers received information from a witness who was paralleling Phipps vehicle. Police said the witness saw Phipps drive onto Highway 63 from Broadway and travel south in the northbound lanes. The department said it dispatched officers in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

Police said Phipps veered off the east side of the roadway for undetermined reasons and was not able to regain control south of the Grindstone Parkway overpass.

Police said that while off the roadway, Phipps struck a roadway sign and overturned several times. Police said the vehicle came to a rest on its side on Lenoir Street near Eds Mobile Home Park .

Phipps was transported from the scene by EMS personnel to The University of Missouri Hospital for life threatening injuries.

Police said excessive speed and alcohol intoxication are believed to have contributed to the crash.