Man Injured in St. Louis Drive-By Shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - For the second time in less than a week an apparently innocent person is injured in a drive-by shooting in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the latest shooting was Sunday. Police say a man from out of town was dropping off his children with a relative when shots were fired from the back of a black car that had slowed down.

Relatives took the victim to a hospital. He was shot in the leg and is expected to recover. Police believe he was an unintended target.

On Thursday, a gunman fired into a crowd, but the bullet struck a 4-year-old girl at a nearby home. She is recovering and the suspected gunman is facing multiple charges.