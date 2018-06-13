Man injured in Sunrise Beach boat fire

SUNRISE BEACH - One man was sent to the hospital after his boat caught fire after refueling.

Dan Hall, 47, was the only one injured when his boat caught fire around 6:30 Monday night, a Missouri State Highway Patrol report said.

Hall was starting the boat at the 24 mile marker of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks. He had just refueled, when the fumes ignited and caused extensive damage to the Four Winns Cabin Cruiser.

Hall was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for moderate injuries.