Man involved in St. Louis police confrontation charged

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man involved in a weekend confrontation with St. Louis police in which a woman was shot and wounded by an officer has been charged.

Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Edward Montgomery with two counts of first-degree assault. He's jailed on $200,000 cash bond.

Police say officers responding to a report of gunfire early Saturday encountered a man driving a car who then hit one of the police vehicles. An officer fired once at the car, wounding a 27-year-old female occupant. She was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to her hand and shoulder.

Investigators say Montgomery fled the scene and was arrested hours later. No officers were injured.

The officer is on routine administrative leave, pending the investigation.