Man Jailed for Threats to St. Charles Church

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A St. Louis County man is jailed for allegedly threatening violence at a church.

The pastor of the Matthias Lot Church in St. Charles told police that someone on Sunday night left three voice mail messages threatening violence. The church message recording device captured the phone number of the caller, leading police to 26-year-old Derek Ficik of Maryland Heights.

Ficik was charged Tuesday with two counts of making a terroristic threat. He is jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond.

Police say a motive has not been determined. Ficik had attended services at the church on December 12th but is not a member.