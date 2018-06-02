Man jumps fence, gets inside White House before being arrested

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Secret Service says a man who jumped over the White House fence made it just past the front doors before being apprehended.

Secret Service spokesman Ed Donovan says a 42-year-old man jumped the North Fence and ran toward the White House, but appeared to officers to be unarmed. He was apprehended just inside the North Portico doors of the presidential residence.

President Barack Obama and his family were not at home at the time of the incident.

Donovan says the man is under arrest and was transported to a Washington hospital because he complained of chest pain.

The incident prompted a rare evacuation of much of the White House.