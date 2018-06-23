Man Jumps from Closet, Attacks Woman

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis woman is attacked and sexually assaulted after a man jumps out of her closet. Police are searching for the attacker after the incident Tuesday night. The man stole also victim's Hyundai Elantra. Police say the 33-year-old victim had just put her child to bed when she went to her bedroom. A man jumped out of the closet, struck the woman several times with a blunt object, then hit her with what appeared to be a plastic hand gun, before sodomizing her, authorities said.