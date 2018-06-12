Man jumps into Missouri River to elude deputies

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man being pursued by police jumped from a highway bridge into the Missouri River in Kansas City but was later captured.

The Kansas City Star reported the man jumped from the Broadway Bridge into the river after Clay County deputies began pursuing him for a traffic violation early Wednesday. The man swam to the shore nearby, climbed out and disappeared into the woods.

He later jumped back into the river, but was arrested while treading water.

In a separate incident in neighboring Lenexa, Kansas, a 28-year-old man remained hospitalized Wednesday with leg injuries after jumping from a bridge while fleeing police Tuesday. Police estimate he fell about 30 feet onto a grassy area.

Police say they were questioning him about drug paraphernalia in his car when he jumped.