Man killed after gun fight in Hayti Heights

HAYTI HEIGHTS (AP) - One person is in custody and authorities are searching for two other suspects after a fatal shooting in the southeast Missouri town of Hayti Heights.

KFVS-TV reports that the shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says four people exchanged gunfire. Several vehicles and two apartments were struck by bullets, and 20-year-old Cedriceon Stewart of Hayti Heights was killed.

It wasn't immediately clear if Stewart was in a car or an apartment when he was shot.

Names of the suspects have not been released. Formal charges have not been filed.