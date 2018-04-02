Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver Near Lee's Summit

LEE'S SUMMIT - Police in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian.

Police say 34-year-old Edward Moody of Lee's Summit died Thursday evening when he was struck while trying to cross Highway 50. Moody was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the vehicle was a four-door that was "boxy." Debris found at the scene indicated it was an Oldsmobile Cutlass, Oldsmobile Achieva or Chevrolet Malibu. Police say it would be damaged on the left side front end.