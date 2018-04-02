Man Killed by Light Rail Train in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man struck and killed by a MetroLink light rail train in St. Louis was a fitness club manager who had spent the day celebrating Cinco de Mayo. Police say 26-year-old Casey Turner of St. Louis County was walking along the tracks Saturday night in the midtown area of the city when he was struck.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Turner was a general manager at a Club Fitness center in University City.